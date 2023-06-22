Commercial development planned for Jennings, among several other projects

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Economic development has taken off in recent months in Jennings, as officials welcome several new businesses that will bring dozens of jobs and revenue to the city.

It’s an initiative that’s six years in the making. Mayor Henry Guinn said he and officials set out on a mission to clean up the city and show developers its potential.

The announcement of commercial development comes after the proposal of the city’s first economic development district, the annexation of large properties into city limits and countless businesses planning their next builds in Jennings.

The latest project is an 11-acre site near La. Hwy 97 and I-10.

Guinn tells 7News they started to see an increase in the desire to develop in the city prior to the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see that same momentum pick up with a vengeance,” Guinn said. “It’s coming back faster than we could have anticipated. Definitely faster than we are going to be able to get a lot of the infrastructure in place for, so we are working closely with the developers and franchise owners to accommodate them.”

The conceptual design includes a hotel, coffee shop, fast food chain, a sit-down restaurant, equipment rentals and Medicis Pharmacy.

“A lot of it will be determined on the size of the retention pond, does the road live up to DOTD specifications,” Guinn said. “So, again, preliminary design, but we are very anxious to see what the final product is going to look like.”

Since the city knew developers were interested in this site prior to the pandemic, they have sewer plans completed which will go out for bid in the next 30 to 60 days. Guinn said the city plans to reconstruct the road if needed once the project wraps up.

“Once those bids come back, we’ll enter into an agreement with the developer and probably cost share the development,” Guinn said.

The idea is to have construction finished in 12 to 18 months if all goes as planned.

Earlier this week, the city accepted a request of annexation from Old River, which plans to build a large 18-wheeler dealership.

Already in the works are a Starbucks, Hebert Boudin and Cracklins, a John Deere dealership and the Ruth Zigler Memorial road extension project that will open up several acres of land.

