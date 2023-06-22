50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

BRPD releases video related to officer-involved shooting in 2022

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting...
The Baton Rouge Police Department provided body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting from October 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released body cam footage related to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near LSU back in 2022.

“The decision to release this video at this time was based on policy and procedures, recommendation of the Chief’s Advisory Council, public interest and the department’s commitment of transparency to the Baton Rouge community,” a statement released by the department read in part.

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting from October 2022.

Malik Chavis, 25, was taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

RELATED: Man charged, officers on leave after police-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

Police said the shooting happened four days earlier at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive.

They added the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and one officer suffered a minor injury during the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2023
Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today, much needed rain before dry weekend
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret Approaching the Lesser Antilles, no threat to SWLA
National Guardsman wounded in Iraq writes book on PTSD
Hometown Heroes - James Johnson