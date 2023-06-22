Authorities offering reward for info on Camp Baker Rd. fires

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana’s Forestry Enforcement Division is offering a $2,000 reward for information after numerous fires have been started along Camp Baker Rd. near Leesville over the last two years.

Megan Moore with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says the Forestry Enforcement Division has been investigating multiple fires that varied from very small to 30 to 50 acres in size in the area over the last two years without being able to find a culprit. Recently, they were called out to a string of six small fires that had been spread down the road.

Authorities are now offering a reward for anyone who has information that least to an arrest and conviction regarding the setting of forest fires, vandalizing of forest equipment, or stealing timber in the area.

Anyone who has information is being asked to contact any of the following numbers:

Enforcement hotline - 855-452-5323

Louisiana Forestry Association - 318-443-2558

Investigator Scotty Paul - 225-888-6370

