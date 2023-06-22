50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities offering reward for info on Camp Baker Rd. fires

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana’s Forestry Enforcement Division is offering a $2,000 reward for information after numerous fires have been started along Camp Baker Rd. near Leesville over the last two years.

Megan Moore with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says the Forestry Enforcement Division has been investigating multiple fires that varied from very small to 30 to 50 acres in size in the area over the last two years without being able to find a culprit. Recently, they were called out to a string of six small fires that had been spread down the road.

Authorities are now offering a reward for anyone who has information that least to an arrest and conviction regarding the setting of forest fires, vandalizing of forest equipment, or stealing timber in the area.

Anyone who has information is being asked to contact any of the following numbers:

  • Enforcement hotline - 855-452-5323
  • Louisiana Forestry Association - 318-443-2558
  • Investigator Scotty Paul - 225-888-6370

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today, much needed rain before dry weekend
McNeese Spotlight: Fall registration and financial aid deadlines
McNeese Spotlight: Fall registration and financial aid deadlines
Free concert offers opportunity to help SWLA music education
Free concert offers opportunity to help SWLA music education
Free concert offers opportunity to help SWLA music education
Free concert offers opportunity to help SWLA music education