Alleged assault involving Elton mayor’s son turned over to Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The investigation into an alleged assault in Elton has been turned over to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation took place just after noon on Saturday, June 10, according to Roderick Williams, who filed the police report. Williams claims he was approached and assaulted by Marcus Lemoine Jr., the son of Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

7News first interviewed Williams in early May regarding potential voter fraud in the town. We investigated his claims, finding discrepancies ranging from double homestead exemptions to voters registered at addresses where no homes could be found. It led the Secretary of State’s Office to start its own inquiry, and the parish registrar removed some voters from the rolls.

Williams, who has also been a vocal supporter of a petition to recall the mayor, calls the incident “retaliation.”

Williams provided 7News with a short video he says was sent to him by a third party. Williams says it shows him washing a vehicle at an Elton car wash involved in a verbal altercation when Marcus Lemoine Jr. approached and hit him.

The owner of the car wash confirms that surveillance cameras also captured what happened. Though he declined to share the video with KPLC, he says it was given to Elton Police.

On Wednesday, June 14, Elton Police Chief Bruce Lemelle said because the mayor’s son was involved and the mayor was also at the scene, the case was turned over to the Jeff Davis District Attorney to avoid any conflict of interest.

A week later, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is now handling the investigation – including getting statements from all parties involved.

After learning of the police report, 7News reached out to the Lemoines for comment. We have not gotten a response.

