7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: DeQuincy/Vinton

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Dequincy-Vinton rivalry is one that goes back decades, but in recent years it’s been all Tigers as they have won the past five matchups.

New DeQuincy head coach Tate Woodard discussed the importance of the rivalry.

“It makes you focus more I believe, you do not want to be that group of guys that comes through here and loses to your quote-on-quote rival, so it does make you focus more on preparation, and it is mentally draining, you know, at the end you’re kind of glad it’s over. But you know you have to turn around and get ready to go the next week, because like I said, we have a tough district schedule this year,” said Woodard.

Woodard has served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator since 2014 but now takes over as the head coach of the Tigers for the 2023 season, where he is eager for year one to begin.

First-year head coach Tyler Lavergne has been a member of the Lions coaching staff for the past two years. His father was the head coach for the Tigers in the early 2000s, so he knows the rivalry well

“It’s a huge rivalry, I think, not only in football but in every sport. If we can beat Dequincy in flipping a coin, that’s what we want to do. I think that all the kids are aware of that, DeQuincy is aware of that. I think it’s a good competition in every sport, not just football, but football means a little more to this community and to this town,” Lavergne said.

Last 10 Meetings (Dating back to 2013):

  • 2022: 14-0 DeQuincy
  • 2021: 41-34 DeQuincy
  • 2020: 42-14 DeQuincy
  • 2019: 41-38 DeQuincy
  • 2018: 28-10 DeQuincy
  • 2017: 42-34 Vinton
  • 2016: 42-28 DeQuincy
  • 2015: 38-32 Vinton
  • 2014: 36-0 DeQuincy
  • 2013: 28-0 Vinton

The Tigers won last year’s matchup 14-0 and are seeking their sixth straight victory over the Lions, while Vinton is going for their first win over the Tigers since 2017 when they face off on Oct. 5.

