SWLA Arrest Report - June 20, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 20, 2023.

Chester Joseph Daigle III, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear registration plate must be illuminated.

Alonzo Gerard Banks Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Rear registration plate must be illuminated; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Michael Lee Mullins, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Andrew Samuel Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; trespassing; out of state detainer.

Joseph Allen Braxton, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; pedestrians on highways; revocation of parole.

Keith Louis Vincent, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Antonio Devontate Wright, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule I drug; trespassing; contempt of court.

Stephen Andrew White, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse.

Jeremiah Markel Moore, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning.

Joshua Demorgan Lavan, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated mark.

William Daigle, 41, Westlake: Contempt of court; telephone harassment.

Jason Tyrone Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted assault on a teacher; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; money laundering.

Arnold James McGruder, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Christopher Clarence Bellard, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Hunter Joseph Barrilleaux, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 31, Lake Charles: Prostitution, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Derek Alan Buckles, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Petra Dee Page, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Adam Swire, 41, Hackberry: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Essence Cheyenne Wilson, 23, Humble, TX: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana.

Trelon Nolan Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Ciara Faith Deshotel, 25, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; battery of emergency room personnel.

Daniel Patrick Paturzo, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with force; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have rear reflectors.

