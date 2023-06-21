Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation notice

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - In Sulphur, lots of heat and not much rain prompts the city to tell residents to cut back on water consumption.

The City of Sulphur wants residents to conserve water so the water system can maintain enough water pressure to avoid a boil advisory.

For many local restaurants, water is essential in order to stay open.

“We use water for a lot of things here, mostly to wash dishes, wash your hands, make drinks and stuff,” restaurant owner Ellie Martinez said. “You have to make sure we have enough water to keep our restaurants open and sanitary for customers.”

”It’s kind of hard to not use water as a restaurant because even like all the other drinks, the fountain drinks are carbonated water and then you add the syrup and get the sodas, drinks, and some days you have to cook with the water too,” restaurant owner Leonel Castillo said.

Sulphur water is not metered so there is no way to know how much water customers are actually using.

One local restaurant has a tip on how you can conserve water when you are out to eat.

“Don’t order a water when you order a margarita, because they never drink them,” Haleigh Hyatt said. “They just sit there and sweat, and they’re full.”

Other ways to conserve water are:

Use your dishwasher, handwashing can use up to 27 gallons of water.

Go to a carwash, they recycle their water, while washing your car at home can easily use 100 gallons of water.

Water your yard early in the morning or late in the evening.

Get a rain barrel and collect the water that streams off your roof. You can also easily make a rain barrel out of a trash can.

Check for leaks in your toilets and take a short shower instead of a bath.

Sulphur citizens will be notified when the mandatory water conservation is lifted.

