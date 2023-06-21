50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA Spotlight: Fiber Optics Technician training course

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As companies look to install fiber optic cable for broadband service across Southwest Louisiana, SOWELA is providing new training courses to help provide for this in-demand job. Kylie Roussell spoke with us about the new program that will begin on Monday, July 10.

The new training courses provide training and certification for Fiber Optic Technicians that includes testing, maintenance, and splicing.

The two and one-day courses run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus.

Fiber Optics Technicians are considered four-star jobs based on job market demand, salary, and educational requirements, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The average salary is $33/hour or more with experience. Fiber optic technicians are in demand locally due to plans for a new $50 million fiber optic network in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake.

Tuition is currently half-off for all fiber optics courses, ranging in cost from $450 - $500.

For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/fiber or contact SOWELA’s Workforce Solutions office at (337) 421-6550 or workforce@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

SOWLEA Spotlight: Fiber Optics Technician training course
SOWLEA Spotlight: Fiber Optics Technician training course
Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers will last a few days with summer-like conditions
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret moving across the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA
Mandatory water conservation in Sulphur
Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation notice