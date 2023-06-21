SOWELA Spotlight: Fiber Optics Technician training course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As companies look to install fiber optic cable for broadband service across Southwest Louisiana, SOWELA is providing new training courses to help provide for this in-demand job. Kylie Roussell spoke with us about the new program that will begin on Monday, July 10.

The new training courses provide training and certification for Fiber Optic Technicians that includes testing, maintenance, and splicing.

The two and one-day courses run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus.

Fiber Optics Technicians are considered four-star jobs based on job market demand, salary, and educational requirements, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The average salary is $33/hour or more with experience. Fiber optic technicians are in demand locally due to plans for a new $50 million fiber optic network in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake.

Tuition is currently half-off for all fiber optics courses, ranging in cost from $450 - $500.

For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/fiber or contact SOWELA’s Workforce Solutions office at (337) 421-6550 or workforce@sowela.edu.

