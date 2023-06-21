Rosepine officials discuss impacts of proposed Main St. widening project on property owners

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Rosepine officials have their sights set on Main Street as the town’s next major project.

Because the reconstruction would require the town to obtain right-of-way to widen the road, a public hearing was held on Tuesday to discuss the future of the project.

“It would include a base rehabilitation, so we get a good base underneath the existing roadbed, and then overlaying it with new asphalt,” a city employee said.

No one talked against the proposal, but residents did have many questions. They asked if it would impact drainage, if the speed limit will be altered and who is responsible for moving their mailboxes.

The city said contractors would be responsible for moving mailboxes, and drainage improvements are a possibility.

Those who spoke before the council said the project is long overdue, as they are concerned about how narrow the road is, as well as potholes and semi-trucks frequenting the residential street.

“We actually have a gooseneck that we can’t back into our driveway,” one resident said. “We have to pull into our front yard, because it’s a 35-mile-an-hour speed limit, but we’re getting cut off. We can’t back it down and it’s 34 foot long. It takes me a minute to get it down the driveway, and we have people jumping ditches and going through the neighbor’s yard just to get around us.”

The project will take a minimum of six months from start to finish, depending on several factors.

The town did not make a decision yet, as it’s only in the early stages of development. The mayor tells 7News, if the people approve, the next step is to secure funding and meet with engineers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.