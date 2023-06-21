50/50 Thursdays
LDWF asks residents to report any fish kills they see

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is asking residents to report any fish kills they see.

According to the LDWF, there are several factors that can cause a fish kill.

Water temperature is a major cause of fish kills as warm water has a lower carrying capacity for dissolved oxygen than cool water. This can create a hypoxic (low oxygen) fish kill.

Water temperature can change due to:

  • Low or stagnant water
  • Extended hot weather
  • Heavy rainfall
  • Extended cloudy weather
  • Decaying debris or vegetation in the water
  • Turbid runoff
  • Nutrient-laden runoff

Bayous, marshes, and posts in the southern areas of Louisiana are particularly vulnerable to these kinds of fish kills. And different species of fish have varying tolerances for hypoxia which is why some fish may still survive in areas where others cannot.

Hypoxia fish kills are naturally occurring events and it is rare that all fish and aquatic organisms in a waterbody will be killed during one.

Decomposers and scavengers, including microbes, crawfish, crabs, fish, alligators, turtles, raccoons, and birds, will do their part in helping to clean up fish carcasses.  When fall arrives, the shorter days and cooling temperatures lower the risk of low-oxygen fish kills.

Fish kills resulting from other factors such as spills, point of source pollution, and bycatch are possible any time of year, and should also be reported.

The LDWF says reporting fish kills is important as it helps them investigate and document the kill as soon as possible.

