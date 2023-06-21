50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man guilty of murder after selling drugs to woman who died from overdose

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was found guilty of second-degree murder for selling narcotics to a woman who later died from an overdose.

Deon R. Bartie, 39, was charged for negligent homicide in 2018 after Brittany Lapeyrouse, who was 24 at the time, was found unresponsive at Coushatta Casino Resort on September 20, 2018. Lapeyrouse later died.

In a landmark indictment by the attorney general of Allen Parish, Bartie was charged with second-degree murder for distributing narcotics to Lapeyrouse, who died from an overdose on the drugs Bartie sold her and profited from.

After an eight-day trial and five hours of deliberations, on June 20, 2023, Bartie was unanimously found guilty of second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, and illegal carrying of firearms with controlled dangerous substances.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on the second-degree murder charge, along with a sentencing range of 1-10 years for the possession with intent to distribute charges and 5-10 years for illegal carrying of firearms.

His sentencing is set for August 31, 2023.

Bartie is currently in custody at the Allen Parish Correctional Complex.

Mugshot from Bartie's arrest for negligent homicide in 2018.
Two other people were charged in connection with Lapeyrouse’s death, Christopher A. Pitre, 50, of Lake Charles, and Amberly Bonin, 34, of Lake Charles.

Pitre and Bonin entered pleas of guilty following their indictment.

