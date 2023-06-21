50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. man facing sex charges after trying to meet up with predator hunters posing as 12-year-old, police say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A St. Martinville man was arrested on a number of sex charges after a child predator hunting sting, according to police.

An organization called Predator Poachers posed as a 12-year-old girl online to find child predators, said Det. Ken Handy of the Lafayette Police Department. Jerry Case Jr., 46, allegedly arranged to meet up with the girl.

The organization called police to Terminal Drive in Lafayette, where the suspect thought he was meeting the child Monday night, Det. Handy said. Police took Case into custody, and after an investigation, he was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Case faces the following charges:

  • Felony indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile
  • Sexual abuse with an animal
  • Pornography involving juveniles.

Handy asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

‘Bounce’ Student Disaster Recovery arrives in Lake Charles
‘Bounce’ Student Disaster Recovery arrives in Lake Charles
‘Bounce’ Student Disaster Recovery arrives in Lake Charles
‘Bounce’ Student Disaster Recovery arrives in Lake Charles
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret moving across the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA
Because the reconstruction would require the town obtaining right-of-way to widen the road, a...
Rosepine officials discuss impacts of proposed Main St. widening project on property owners