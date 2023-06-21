50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Chasing the ghost of nerve pain

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Locating the source of nerve pain can be like chasing a ghost. That’s because nerve signals from the pain source frequently transmit the wrong location to the brain. Now, doctors are finding a way to narrow down and diagnose nerve pain’s origin, giving new hope to patients.

It’s estimated 15 to 20 million Americans suffer from nerve pain – that would include Robin Martinoli, who retired from the Pentagon. She took up quilting, but painful carpal tunnel syndrome changed her plans.

“I will never get my feeling back in these two fingers. If I go to pick up needles when I quilt, and I’d l think I’ve got one, I’ve got three or four of them,” Martinoli expresses.

Carpal tunnel is caused by compression of the nerves in her hand and wrist that produce constant, nagging pain.

“Until you relieve the nerve compression, it’s, generally, not going go away. So, the key to a good nerve test is figuring out where the source of your nerve generation is so that we can address the root of the problem,” explains Nicholas Anastasio, MD, a Mercy Medical Center non-surgical orthopedic.

A tool called electromyography, or EMG, can help solve that problem. When nerve conduction and EMG are performed together, skin electrodes measure signals sent along the nerve. then, a very small EMG needle records electrical activity in the muscle. The slower the signal, the greater the risk of damage.

Dr. Anastasio adds, “We did the nerve conduction test and confirmed that she had carpal tunnel on both sides. She hadn’t completely ruined the nerve over 30 or 40 years. It still was alive and intact. That allowed us the ability to justify carpal tunnel release which takes the pressure off the nerve and relieves the symptoms.”

Martinoli says, “The recovery time was really quick and easy.”

EMG can also distinguish between compressive nerve injuries, like carpal tunnel, and more serious neuromuscular diseases such as muscular dystrophy. Patients are advised to wait 21 days post-nerve injury to have the nerve signal speeds measured.

Contributors to this news report include Donna Parker, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Health Headlines: Saving lives with synthetic blood
Health Headlines: Saving lives with synthetic blood
Health Headlines: New ways to detect Alzheimer’s
Health Headlines: New ways to detect Alzheimer’s
Identifying foods that trigger IBS
Health Headlines: Identifying foods that trigger IBS
Health Headlines: New qualifying guidelines for bariatric surgery
Health Headlines: New qualifying guidelines for bariatric surgery