FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms ahead over the next couple days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chances to see showers and storms remain in the forecast at least for a couple more days. This includes as we begin our Thursday. With high pressure still removed to our west, we’ll track a disturbance set to move in likely by the morning hours. This should allow showers and storms to develop first in SE Texas, and then across our area by the mid-morning. The good news is conditions do not appear to favor widespread severe weather, though some of the storms could be strong anyways. And if enough storms and clouds do develop, that could even help to limit our temperatures. Otherwise, any areas that manage to stay dry likely will return to the low 90′s for highs.

This pattern will likely continue through Friday with no day in particular looking to be a washout. You will want to keep an eye on the radar every now and then if you’re spending time outdoors. While high pressure is backed off, temps and heat indices will be slightly lower, with daily highs falling closer to 90 along I-10 even on Friday. High humidity will continue however, and heat indices still will likely warm into triple digits for some places.

By the weekend, low pressure to the northeast will gradually weaken, allowing the high to move closer to our area and strengthen. This will likely mean a return to similar conditions as last week with low rain chances and possibly even hotter temperatures if the high builds stronger.

In the tropics, we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Bret in the Central Atlantic, as well as a separate system farther east that has been given a 80% chance of development over the next week by the National Hurricane Center. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

