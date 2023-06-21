First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers will last a few days with summer-like conditions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our weather is still hot and humid, but we’re finally getting some much needed rain in some areas. That did come with some severe storms however, which impacted northeastern portions of our area as expected Tuesday night with reports of golf ball sized hail in some areas. A few of these storms could linger past daybreak as they continue moving across western and southwest Louisiana, with frequent lightning and heavy downpours. It would be a good idea to check your radar heading out the door.

Upper level low pressure strengthening to the northeast and upper level high pressure backing off to the west is letting a chance for storms back into our skies. Wednesday will likely see scattered showers later into the afternoon and even a few storms, especially if any upper level disturbances passing overhead contribute to storm development.

Temperatures will still be on the hot side today, with the heat index still likely to hit triple digits under plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds. A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect for the day, from 11 AM until 7 PM. It’s important to stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks when working outside.

Afternoon conditions Wednesday (KPLC)

The potential for severe storms will be considerably lower than Tuesday, but we could still see one or two strong storms in the later evening hours consistent with a summer-like pattern. Potential storm threats will once again be gusty winds and hail, as are relatively common with larger summer storms.

This pattern will likely be continuing through Friday with no day in particular looking to be a washout. You will want to keep an eye on the radar every now and then if you’re spending time outdoors. While high pressure is backed off, temps and heat indices will be slightly lower, with daily highs falling closer to 90 along I-10 later in the week. High humidity will continue however, and heat indices could still get into triple digits for some places.

Rain chances elevated until the weekend (KPLC)

By the weekend, low pressure to the northeast will gradually weaken, allowing the high to move closer to our area and strengthen. This will likely mean a return to similar conditions as last week with low rain chances and possibly even hotter temperatures if the high builds stronger.

In the tropics, we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Bret in the Central Atlantic, as well as a separate system farther east that has been given a 80% chance of development over the next week by the National Hurricane Center. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

