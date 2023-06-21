DeQuincy Library hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy Library welcomed the public today to “Yappy Hour”, an hour dedicated to making blankets for animals in shelters.

Adults and kids of all ages were invited to make these adorable little blankets for some adorable animals.

the library tells 7News that its so much fun to have people come together for this cause.

“We wanted to bring awareness to like the animal shelter and make something nice for them,” children’s programmer Emilee Stewart said. “Something like this is so important because it just brings everyone together. We wanted to just reach out to more people to help with the animal shelters.”

If you have a teen who wants to join the fun you can register for another session on Thursday by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.