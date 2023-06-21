‘Bounce’ Student Disaster Recovery arrives in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some homeowners in Southwest Louisiana are still recovering after the damage Hurricane Laura left behind.

But they won’t have to struggle much longer.

Students from all over Texas have traveled down to Louisiana to rebuild homes damaged as part of the group known as “Bounce” Student Disaster Recovery.

A Moss Bluff homeowner calls the student workers angels.

“God is good. God is so good. I’ve never had no one to do nothing like this to for me before. And I was always on the giving end, but the receiving end is such a blessing. I mean they’re a bunch of angels to me,” homeowner Margaret Turner said.

The work will be done in partnership with Southwest Louisiana Responds.

The students and sponsors are being housed at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church, which “Bounce” worked on last summer.

