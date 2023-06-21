Best ways to cool yourself down in high humidity

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures rising and heat advisories going into effect, many across SWLA are looking to beat the heat. But as many long-time residents of the south know, it’s not the heat but the humidity that will get you.

Meteorologist Joseph Enk says one of the most common misconceptions about this kind of heat is how much fans will help. He says, while fans normally create a nice cool breeze, in this humidity they don’t quite work as well as you might think.

“The way people cool off from a fan and airflow is when you sweat and it evaporates from your skin, that helps cool you off. But when there’s so much moisture in the air, a lot of times, especially here, you can feel it dripping down you all day. It doesn’t go anywhere. You can’t cool off because there’s nowhere for it to go when the air is so saturated. So, when you have a fan in those conditions a lot of times is just like being in a convection oven...You’re just bringing your skin closer to the temperature of the air around you which, right now, can be as high as 110 or 114 degrees on the heat index.”

One method of getting around this in your home is a dehumidifier. While these may not bring the temperature down in the room, they will allow your body to perspire normally which will make a fan more effective.

Ice packs and cool water can also help in a pinch by placing them on your chest, the back of your neck, or anywhere on your body that has high circulation.

Outside, finding a spot with shade can make a lot of difference as well.

For those that are homeless, Water’s Edge Church is offering cooling stations to help and the Calcasieu Council on Aging plans on providing fans for elderly individuals that call ahead.

People are urged to call 211 to access any other relief available.

