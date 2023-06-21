Alexandria crews work to restore power after severe thunderstorms
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria Utility Department is assessing damage and working to restore service to its customers who remain without power after a severe thunderstorm swept through the area late Tuesday, June 20.
The storm caused scattered outages across the service area. AUS is currently aware of outages in the following areas:
- West Pointe
- Horseshoe Drive
- Elliot Street
To report a power outage call: 318-473-1301. For updates, follow City of Alexandria, Louisiana – Government on Facebook.
