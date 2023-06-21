7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: Lake Arthur/Welsh

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Arthur Welsh rivalry is one with a lot of history, but over the past couple of seasons, it’s been rather one-sided.

The Greyhounds have won each of the past three matchups between the two schools winning the three games by a combined score of 143-27, but in 2023 they’ll be entering the matchup with a new head coach in Ronnie Courville, but he’s no stranger to the rivalry as he’s been a member of the Welsh coaching staff for the past six seasons.

“Well it’s really good for both communities you know, everyone gets really excited, and also it’s a really good opportunity for both teams, those emotional games are so important you know because they really prepare you for those playoff games, when emotions are really high, and you want to have those games in the regular season so you can be prepared for it at the end of the season when it matters most,” said Courville on the Welsh and Lake Arthur rivalry.

As for Lake Arthur head coach Tarius Davis, he acknowledged the past few years being disappointing for the Tigers and hopes to get back on track to make the rivalry competitive once again.

“The Lake Arthur Welsh Rivalry for many years has been a huge one within the parish for the two schools and communities being so close in proximity, and similar in size to each other. It has grown over the recent years for several reasons, but we need to start winning this game on a regular basis for a true on-the-field rivalry to be born in my opinion. I feel our program has worked hard to close the gap over the past couple of years, so we looking forward to making this a true rivalry game on the field moving forward. No matter the records when it is Welsh Lake Arthur week you can expect the stadium to be packed with supporters of both programs that’s how big this game is to both communities in Jeff Davis Parish,” said Davis.

Last 10 Meetings (Dating back to 2013):

2022: 59-13 Welsh

2021: 49-7 Welsh

2020: 35-7 Welsh

2019: 24-13 Lake Arthur

2018: 55-20 Welsh

2017: 56-7 Welsh

2016: 56-26 Welsh

2015: 55-12 Welsh

2014: 21-0 Welsh

2013: 42-15 Welsh

The rivalry will be renewed once again on October 20th this fall as Welsh looks to win their fourth straight, while the Tigers look to win their first game over their rivals since 2019, and second in the past decade.

