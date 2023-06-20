Water outage scheduled for Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale will experience low water pressure and potentially a water outage this afternoon, officials say.

Contractors are switching the tie-in lines from the old system to a new storage tank at 4 p.m. The outage is expected to last a few hours.

Photo of Oakdale's old water tank currently being replaced. (KPLC)

City officials say this is necessary for the current boil advisory to be lifted and advise residents to conserve water for the next few days.

