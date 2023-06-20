Traffic slowed due to 18-wheeler involved crash near Highway 171
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The clean-up continues following an accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Lake Charles.
The crash happened just off Highway 171, along Highway 30-39 and Old Town Road.
The accident caused traffic in the area to slow as crews finished the clean-up.
No injuries are reported.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
