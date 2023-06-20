Traffic slowed due to 18-wheeler involved crash near Highway 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The clean-up continues following an accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Lake Charles.

The crash happened just off Highway 171, along Highway 30-39 and Old Town Road.

The accident caused traffic in the area to slow as crews finished the clean-up.

No injuries are reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

