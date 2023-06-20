50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2023.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Brian Emmanuel Nash, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); instate detainer; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); second-degree kidnapping.

Jessie James Siverand Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Lee Martinez, 59, Duson: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; public bribery; in a park after hours.

Chris Austin Raven, 68, Longville: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment; aggravated assault; aggravated child endangerment.

Jacqueline Marie Aron, 34, Westlake: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Mikael Watler, 28, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Megan Nicole Franklin, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rodricas Guillory, 59, Alexandria: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000.

Bryan Alexander Pete, 35, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

Isaac Mitchell Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse.

Joshua Ray Hickman, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III; possession of marijuana.

Kevin Ira Weatherall, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a catalytic converter under $5,000; contempt of court; headlamps on motor vehicles; switched license plate; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon Conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: A return to scattered showers this afternoon, summer like conditions for the rest of the week
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms over the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA
Dock catches fire in Hackberry
Dock suspiciously catches fire in Hackberry
Suspicious dock fire in Hackberry
suspicious dock fire in Hackberry