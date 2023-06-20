SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2023.

Darren James Morgan Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Brian Emmanuel Nash, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); instate detainer; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); second-degree kidnapping.

Jessie James Siverand Sr., 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Lee Martinez, 59, Duson: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; public bribery; in a park after hours.

Chris Austin Raven, 68, Longville: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment; aggravated assault; aggravated child endangerment.

Jacqueline Marie Aron, 34, Westlake: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Mikael Watler, 28, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Megan Nicole Franklin, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rodricas Guillory, 59, Alexandria: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000.

Bryan Alexander Pete, 35, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery.

Isaac Mitchell Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse.

Joshua Ray Hickman, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III; possession of marijuana.

Kevin Ira Weatherall, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a catalytic converter under $5,000; contempt of court; headlamps on motor vehicles; switched license plate; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

