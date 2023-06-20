50/50 Thursdays
Prien Lake Mall to host free Morning Crafts and Movie event

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue are inviting families to stop by for a morning of free creativity, entertainment, and bonding at their Morning Crafts and Movie event.

The event will feature a showing of the animated movie “Trolls” as well as crafts activities.

Theatre seating will be limited to the first 240 people so the mall encourages those interested to secure tickets early by visiting the Simon table in the mall.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26 at Dillard’s Court with the movie beginning at 11:15 at the Cinemark Theatre.

