50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Power outage scheduled for town of Welsh

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A power outage has been scheduled for the town of Welsh on Friday, June 23.

The outage will be from noon to 4 a.m. the next morning in the following areas:

  • Palmer St.
  • Powers St.
  • Hewitt St.
  • Goodwin St.
  • Lincoln St.
  • Frances St.
  • N. Simmons St.
  • On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.
  • Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.
  • S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit’s Repair Shop.
  • Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.
  • E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.
  • Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.
  • Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.

Surrounding areas of these streets may also be affected. And car wash and Acadian Ambulance are also expected to be affected on E. Russell Ave.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Grammy award nominee Zak Morgan to perform at Calcasieu libraries
Grammy award nominee Zak Morgan to perform at Calcasieu libraries
McNeese rodeo team claims second consecutive reserve championship win
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order for residents
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret moving across the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA