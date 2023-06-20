Power outage scheduled for town of Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A power outage has been scheduled for the town of Welsh on Friday, June 23.

The outage will be from noon to 4 a.m. the next morning in the following areas:

Palmer St.

Powers St.

Hewitt St.

Goodwin St.

Lincoln St.

Frances St.

N. Simmons St.

On Hwy 90 from Hwy 99 going east to S. Joseph Street but only on the south side.

Nichols Street from 301 E. Nichols Street going West to Polk Street.

S. Adams Street from Nichols Street going south to Benoit’s Repair Shop.

Corner of Bowers & Rhorer going east behind Oaklawn Cemetery.

E. South Street Hwy 99 to Water Plant.

Beaufort Street from 580 Beaufort Street going west to Cooper Street.

Naebors Street from Hwy 99 going east to Bayou Villa.

Surrounding areas of these streets may also be affected. And car wash and Acadian Ambulance are also expected to be affected on E. Russell Ave.

