One injured in shooting at Le Jolliet Apartments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Le Jolliet Apartments on 5th Ave.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:15 to 4:20 p.m.

One victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Larry Moss.

There is no current danger to the public, Moss said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.