One injured in shooting at Le Jolliet Apartments
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Le Jolliet Apartments on 5th Ave.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4:15 to 4:20 p.m.
One victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Larry Moss.
There is no current danger to the public, Moss said.
The investigation is ongoing.
