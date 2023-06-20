50/50 Thursdays
McNeese rodeo team claims second consecutive reserve championship win

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University men’s rodeo team has claimed its second consecutive reserve championship at College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. The championship is the second-best in the nation.

The team also won two reserve national individual championships.

Clarendon College in Texas claimed the top prize with 855 total points while McNeese scored 790 points.

Four McNeese rodeo team members qualified for Saturday’s finals:

  • Kade Sonnier of Carencro took the reserve championship in bareback riding on his second trip to the finals.
  • First-timer Brad Hesnor of Ville Platte won the reserve champion in steer wrestling.
  • Isaac Richard of Eunice placed third in saddle bronc riding.
  • On the women’s team, Kaylee Cormier of Iowa took third place in goat tying.

The women’s team finished 6th in the nation.

