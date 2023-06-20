LSU fans continue to donate more in the Jell-O shot challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers are competitive on the field - and in the bar.

A Jell-O shot challenge hosted by a bar all the way in Omaha, Nebraska, didn’t stop LSU fans from taking over.

The challenge, which is put on every year for the College World Series by Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, has seen fans from various colleges buy shots in support of their team.

This year, LSU Tigers have purchased the most shots of any team - breaking the bar’s record. Of those shots, some were bought by the Cajun Tiger Tailgating group.

“Well, of course, it’s competitiveness,” said Kevin Cormier, who works with Cajun Tiger Tailgating. “That’s out the gate, then when you look at the LSU fan base family... and then when they topped it all off by saying it’s going to the food banks. I mean, it’s just that combination of everything gets everyone together, get’s everyone fired up.”

Cajun Tiger Tailgating has pooled together funds from Tiger fans all over to send to a friend in Omaha, Nebraska, who was at the game and purchased the Jell-O shots, putting LSU in the lead.

Tens of thousands of Jell-O shots were bought by LSU fans. But it’s more than just a fun bar game.

“Once I found out about the real meaning behind the Jell-O shot challenge, as far as the charities that it goes to on each individual campus, I said, okay, well I’m in,” said Blake Trahan of Cajun Tiger Tailgating.

Proceeds from the Jell-O shot challenge will benefit the eight participating teams in the College World Series. The money will go to each campus’s food bank, in addition to the Heartland Food Bank in Omaha.

The Cajun Tiger Tailgating purchased $1,000 worth of shots at $5 each and is raising money to make another purchase again this week to secure LSU’s win - at least in the Jell-O shot challenge.

“First we want to see LSU win the series. Second, yes, we want to continue to win the challenge and take that, also,” said Cormier.

“We don’t know what the limit is yet‚” said Darren D’Aubin of Cajun Tiger Tailgating. “We’re just going to keep pushing it to see how high we can get it.”

To donate through Cajun Tiger Tailgating, you can do so via Cash APP: $daubindarren or Venmo @ddaubin, they ask you put “jello shot challenge” in the comment of your payments. The donation will be added to LSU’s count at the bar.

If you want to donate directly with Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina, CLICK HERE.

