Lake area homeless feeling the heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The extreme temperatures in Southwest Louisiana are causing problems for the homeless.

We all know how unbearable the heat can be. But imagine if you’re homeless and living on the streets.

Even when the sun is under the clouds, you can’t help but feel the heat and humidity. Homeless people go to Water’s Edge Church during the day on weekdays, to cool off, have something to eat-- and maybe get some rest since it’s hard to sleep at night, outside.

Fred Jenkins says he looks for a cool place wherever he can find one.

“It’s too, too, too hot out there. Sometimes I don’t sleep. I stay up until daylight,” said Jenkins.

He says he has medical issues and injuries that increase his discomfort.

Fred is so unaccustomed to air conditioning he uses a comforter inside.

Dion Jelks says he and his pregnant partner struggle too.

“This is not your normal heat. No matter how you want to hydrate yourself, we drink a Gatorade in the morning and water throughout the day and then a Gatorade at night so we don’t cramp up and still, living conditions, it’s already humid at night so, when you try to get some sleep at night it’s still hot at night,” he said.

Clarissa Hooper says they all have a rough time.

“Even in the shade, you’re sweating like you just stepped out of the shower. At midnight, one in the morning you’re still pouring buckets of sweat. Even at night, there’s no escape from it,” she said.

This day, at the cooling center, treats were brought by two young girls, using money earned by 16-year-old Laken Conner.

“We just wanted to help out the homeless and we spent, I think, about $26. We just like to help people,” she said.

Her sister, Zuri Davis agrees.

“Cold things are better during hot times. Whenever it’s hot, we like to go get ice-cream so we wanted them to enjoy that too,” said 10-year-old Davis.

And enjoy, the homeless visitors did...cold ice cream that melted hearts

Water’s Edge does give out box fans during the day and the Calcasieu Council on Aging plans to provide fans for elderly people, but call first.

People are urged to call 211 to access any other relief available.

