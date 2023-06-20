50/50 Thursdays
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Being out in the Louisiana heat this summer can be dangerous that’s why it’s important to know what to look out for. While heat exhaustion and heat stroke may have similar symptoms spotting the difference is crucial for treatment.

Both of these heat-related illnesses are common in people who are exposed to heat and don’t have proper hydration.

Heat exhaustion is considered the beginning stage of heat stroke. Those symptoms include:

  • Sweating
  • Dizziness
  • Pale or clammy skin
  • Muscle cramps
  • Nausea
  • Headache

A person experiencing heat exhaustion that is unable to cool down will begin to suffer heat stroke. It’s at this point when the person might not be sweating at all.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

  • Vomiting
  • Confusion
  • High temperature
  • Throbbing headache
  • Overly dry or damp skin
  • Rapid strong pulse
  • Loss of consciousness

