Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Being out in the Louisiana heat this summer can be dangerous that’s why it’s important to know what to look out for. While heat exhaustion and heat stroke may have similar symptoms spotting the difference is crucial for treatment.

Both of these heat-related illnesses are common in people who are exposed to heat and don’t have proper hydration.

Heat exhaustion is considered the beginning stage of heat stroke. Those symptoms include:

Sweating

Dizziness

Pale or clammy skin

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

A person experiencing heat exhaustion that is unable to cool down will begin to suffer heat stroke. It’s at this point when the person might not be sweating at all.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Vomiting

Confusion

High temperature

Throbbing headache

Overly dry or damp skin

Rapid strong pulse

Loss of consciousness

