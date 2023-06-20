Investigation continues into Third Avenue bar disturbance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is continuing its investigation into a disturbance on 3rd Avenue that resulted in a man being hit by a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Juicys Lounge on Friday, June 16, and discovered a large disturbance underway in the street.

KPLC received a video of the incident and forwarded it to LCPD. Sgt. Larry Moss says investigators are reviewing.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with fistic encounter and were both released on a summons, Moss said.

A separate report has been done on the individual who was struck by a vehicle in front of Juicys and that has been turned over to investigators, Moss said.

