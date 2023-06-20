50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Investigation continues into Third Avenue bar disturbance

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is continuing its investigation into a disturbance on 3rd Avenue that resulted in a man being hit by a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Juicys Lounge on Friday, June 16, and discovered a large disturbance underway in the street.

KPLC received a video of the incident and forwarded it to LCPD. Sgt. Larry Moss says investigators are reviewing.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with fistic encounter and were both released on a summons, Moss said.

A separate report has been done on the individual who was struck by a vehicle in front of Juicys and that has been turned over to investigators, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Construction on Oakdale's new water tank
Water outage scheduled for Oakdale
Generic fire graphic
Controlled burn causing smoky conditions in Leesville
Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order for residents