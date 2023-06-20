50/50 Thursdays
Grammy award nominee Zak Morgan to perform at Calcasieu libraries

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grammy award nominee and children’s musician, Zac Morgan, will be stopping in Calcasieu Parish to perform at two library branches as part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

His program is filled with stories and laughter and encourages learning through reading, imagination, and confidence building.

Zak will be making a stop at the following library branches:

  • Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. - Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Rd., (337) 721-7128
  • Thursday, June 22 at 2 p.m. - Central Library, 301 W. Claude St., (337) 721-7117

For more information on Zak Morgan, visit his website at www.zakmorgan.com.

For more information on this and other fun programming going on this summer at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org

