First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers back in the forecast, but the heat remains an issue too

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We finally have something besides the heat to talk about! We saw a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and more are likely in the coming days! If fact, we will need to keep a close eye on the weather tonight as some models are showing strong to severe storms developing near SWLA. Still a lot of uncertainty on whether or not that happens, so keep our weather app handy for any updates on that tonight.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The upper-level high that has been keeping us dry and hot will continue to move farther to the southwest as an upper level low moves closer in from the northeast. By Wednesday, it should be far enough away where some scattered storms may return, especially if we get help from any upper level disturbances passing overhead.

This pattern looks to continue through Friday. Like we normally see in the summer, none of those days appear to be a washout, but if you’re spending time outdoors, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky later in the day, or check in with the radar every now and then. The other benefit to that high backing off will be slight lower high temps and heat indices. Daily highs once should fall closer to 90 along I-10 by the late week, though heat indices still could break triple digits for some.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By this weekend the upper level low will gradually lift northeast and weaken, this will allow the high to strengthen and move closer to our area again. This means rain chances will drop to 10% or less over the weekend into early next week. There are signs that the upper level high may strengthen further next week and could be stronger than the past week; this would mean possibly even hotter temperatures and heat indices! Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days...

In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Bret, click HERE for more on that. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 80% over the next week, for a separate system farther east over the Atlantic. None of these pose a threat to SWLA at this time.

