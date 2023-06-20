First Alert Forecast: A return to scattered showers this afternoon, summer like conditions for the rest of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our hot, dry, and humid weather pattern that has been in place for the last week is finally starting to change. Upper level low pressure strengthening to the northeast and upper level high pressure backing off to the west is letting a chance for storms back into our skies. Tuesday will likely see a few afternoon showers, and even a few storms although high pressure might be just close enough still to keep stronger activity just east of us. Temperatures will still be on the hot side today, with the heat index still likely to hit triple digits. That said, the Excessive Heat Warnings that we’ve been dealing with for the past several days has dropped back to a Heat Advisory for the day, which will be active from 11 AM until 7 PM. More abundant cloud cover for the day should help take the edge off some of the heat.

Afternoon Conditions Tuesday (KPLC)

Despite the influence of high pressure on it’s way out, the potential is still there for some severe weather to form if a few storms do get going, with a low risk on the severe weather index for all parishes, particularly in the evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with the primary concerns being frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The chance of an isolated spin up tornado cannot be ruled out, although probability is low.

Scattered afternoon storms are likely to continue through the week as we return to more summer like conditions and high pressure gets further away, assisted by a few disturbances moving down the Jetstream. Winds will be more light and variable this week, influenced more by the Jetstream to the north and more by the Seabreeze near the coast.

Weather pattern shifting, bringing better rain chances for the week (KPLC)

No day in particular this week looks to be a washout, but you will want to check in on the radar occasionally if you are spending time outdoors. It could take a few days before we start feeling the effects of our pattern changing on the temperature, but we will see slightly lower heat indices and high temps. By the late week, a few places could still break triple digits for heat indices, but daily highs should be falling closer to 90° along I-10.

In the tropics, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Bret in the Central Atlantic, as well as a separate system farther east that has been given a 70% chance of development over the next week. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

