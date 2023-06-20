Dog handler details the laws for service animals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What are the rules when it comes to service dogs?

One woman said she was asked to leave a local grocery store because her service dog wasn’t wearing a service vest.

Sandra Touchet’s beloved dog Zym is not your average dog - he has a job to do.

“He’s not a dog, he’s a medical device for me. He’s like an extended arm,” Touchet said.

Handlers like Touchet said her service dog, like others, are simply pets. They serve a necessary medical purpose, requiring most service dogs to be on the job everywhere their owner goes.

Touchet said Zym’s main task is alerting her in case of a possible seizure.

Zym and his owner have run into issues in which some people have not known the laws when it comes to service animals. She said they have been asked to leave grocery stores and other establishments in the area on more than one occasion.

“[The employee] proceeded to tell me that next time I needed to leave my dog at home if I don’t want to put his vest on, and well, that’s not an option if I’m by myself,” Touchet said.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs like Zym don’t have to wear a vest or any other identification indicating they are a service animal. In fact, they’re not even required to be certified.

The laws surrounding service animals are not always common knowledge.

“Ask questions. Most people will tell you he’s a service dog when you ask the handler. And ask him what he does, what is he trained for. But that’s it, because a lot of people don’t want to talk about their disabilities,” Touchet said.

She said it comes down to educating employees on the law, a responsibility that often falls on her when she’s in public with Zym, but hopes sharing her message can help more people understand.

Also, it’s important to note that emotional support or comfort dogs do not fall under the same regulations as a service dog.

