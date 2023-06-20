50/50 Thursdays
Crews begin deconstruction of damaged Calcasieu Refining tank

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews will begin the process of deconstructing the damaged Calcasieu Refining tank today, June 20.

OHSEP says the process is expected to begin around 9 a.m. and there is a high probability that there will be a controlled burn in the area. All protective measures have been put into place for this process and no impact is expected for the public.

The tank was damaged after a lightning strike which caused a fire and shelter-in-place on June 3.

