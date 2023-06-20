COLD CASE: 7News investigates the 2008 disappearance of LaKisha Taylor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LaKisha Taylor vanished from her home in 2008. The mother was taken from her children at a young age, and her disappearance has never been solved.

It’s a story 7News has visited many times over the years.

“Anything will help,” Taylor’s mother, Nola Thornton, said in an interview in 2008. “Even if you think it’s not important or it’s irrelevant.”

“She’s not here, and we don’t know what happened to her,” Taylor’s cousin Ashley Alexander said in 2009.

“We’ll turn over dirt,” former Lake Charles Police Department Chief Deputy Mark Kraus said in 2010. “We’ll crawl to the top of buildings. We’ll do anything we can.”

″We know somebody knows something about our there,” Emile Alexander, Taylor’s brother, said in 2014. " They’re just scared to come forward.”

Now, 15 years after LaKisha Taylor vanished, her daughter is hoping her mother hasn’t been forgotten.

“Something happened to her, and I know it wasn’t anything nice,” Dionce Taylor said. “All I wish I had was closure.”

Dionce Taylor said she remembers everything about her mother, even though she was only 6 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have told 7News in past interviews, the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s case are suspicious, like the iron still plugged into the wall, and a bathtub full of water left untouched.

“This isn’t a just, ‘I’m going to walk out of my life and start somewhere else,’” Kraus said in an interview in 2014. “We have some very narrow concerns that this is criminal activity.”

Taylor was last seen on June 13, 2008. Early into the investigation, it seemed hopeful. Authorities received a creditable tip that Taylor’s body might be buried near Bank Street in Lake Charles, but that tip didn’t produce answers.

Soon after her disappearance, a person close to Taylor was named a strong person of interest, but as time goes on, the case remains cold. Investigators tell 7News they do not have a person of interest or potential suspects, and it’s still unclear what happened to the mother of three.

“I want to see progress,” Dionce Taylor said. “I want to see closure. All I am asking for is closure. Nothing more, nothing less. If it was possible to bring her back, I would bring her back. I don’t know. I’m just speechless.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful in solving this case is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.

