City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order for residents

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is issuing a mandatory water conservation order, asking residents to conserve water due to extreme heat and a lack of rain in the area.

The water conservation is to allow the city’s water system to maintain pressure and avoid issuing a boil advisory.

City officials will notify residents once the order has been lifted.

