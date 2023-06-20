City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order for residents
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is issuing a mandatory water conservation order, asking residents to conserve water due to extreme heat and a lack of rain in the area.
The water conservation is to allow the city’s water system to maintain pressure and avoid issuing a boil advisory.
City officials will notify residents once the order has been lifted.
