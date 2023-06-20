Art in the Park returns on June 24

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’s “Partner’s in the Parks Initiative” and the Imperial Calcasieu Museum’s “Residency at the Museum Program” are teaming up once again for this the City’s “Art in the Park Series.”

The next session will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cpl. Donald Ray Stevens Community Center on 1619 Cessford St.

This free, family-friendly program was originally launched in 2020 as a way to provide an outdoor, artistic outlet for residents to enjoy during the height of the pandemic.

Art in the Park (City of Lake Charles)

During this re-launch, artists at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum will provide art instruction and supplies through the city’s “Partners in Parks Initiative.

For more information, you can call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

