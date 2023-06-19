Tropical Storm Bret forms over the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 4 PM Monday, Tropical Depression #3 has become Tropical Storm Bret over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Conditions are favorable for development as it continues to cross the tropical Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles. Bret is expected to continue strengthening over the next few days and could become a hurricane later this week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

There is considerable uncertainty regarding the forecast for Bret beyond the next 3 days. Later this week wind shear is expected to increase over the Caribbean Sea, and there may be more dry air in place too. These factors would cause Bret to weaken, and most computer models are showing that occurring. There are 2 possible scenarios; a stronger Bret would likely turn northward ahead of the increasing wind shear, while a weaker system could keep moving west across the Caribbean Sea.

Still, there is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we will continue to monitor it over the week.

Another tropical wave trails behind it, though it has lower chances to develop into a tropical cyclone with odds of 40% to do so over the next week. Still, we will watch both waves as they continue moving west-northwest.

Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t worry over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA as we continue monitoring the 2023 hurricane season.

