50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Bret forms over the Central Atlantic, no threat to SWLA

By Wade Hampton, Joseph Enk and Max Lagano
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 4 PM Monday, Tropical Depression #3 has become Tropical Storm Bret over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Conditions are favorable for development as it continues to cross the tropical Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles. Bret is expected to continue strengthening over the next few days and could become a hurricane later this week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret(KPLC)

There is considerable uncertainty regarding the forecast for Bret beyond the next 3 days. Later this week wind shear is expected to increase over the Caribbean Sea, and there may be more dry air in place too. These factors would cause Bret to weaken, and most computer models are showing that occurring. There are 2 possible scenarios; a stronger Bret would likely turn northward ahead of the increasing wind shear, while a weaker system could keep moving west across the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret(KPLC)

Still, there is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we will continue to monitor it over the week.

Another tropical wave trails behind it, though it has lower chances to develop into a tropical cyclone with odds of 40% to do so over the next week. Still, we will watch both waves as they continue moving west-northwest.

Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret(KPLC)

Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t worry over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA as we continue monitoring the 2023 hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Monday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy for Monday, storms returning this week
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast