SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 18, 2023.

Melody Jean Johnson, 46, Sulphur: Property damage; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.

Lance Matthew Chiasson, 35, Westlake: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Diontay Anthony Thurman, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Yecheskel S. Lebovits, 44, Brooklyn, NY: Resisting an officer; entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Keon Kentraize Fontenot, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); carjacking; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; illegal use of dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Mya Ja’Shay Allison, 20, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Crystal Lynn Reeves, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; aggravated assault; reckless operation; property damage under $1,000.

Robin Dale Parker, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

