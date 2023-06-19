Sulphur man accused of vehicle thefts and burglary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles and breaking into another, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit responded after receiving a call that a truck had been burglarized while parked at a business on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur on June 2.

When detectives arrived, they found that the suspect had stolen the victim’s wallet which contained two credit cards, which were later used at a local grocery store. Detectives say they were able to obtain security footage to identify the suspect at James W. Carey Jr., 32, of Sulphur.

A warrant was then issued by Tony Fazzio for Carey’s arrest.

On June 6, deputies responded to the theft of a truck from a local tow company and spotted Carey in the surveillance footage entering the gated parking lot. Once inside, deputies say Carey entered two vehicles before getting in the truck and driving off by ramming the gate. After further investigation, deputies say they found that he had arrived at the business in an SUV that had been stolen from a local car dealership in Sulphur.

Later that day, deputies were able to locate the stolen truck and Carey at at traffic stop. During the stop, Carey was also found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.

When detectives spoke with Carey, they say he confirmed he’d stolen the truck and SUV as well as been responsible for the burglary and theft on June 2.

Carey was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

Burglary (3 charges)

Theft under $1,000

Identity theft

Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000

Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000

Property damage under $1,000

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana

Trespassing (2 charges)

Judge Tony Fazzio and Kendrick Guidry set his total bond at $61,000.

