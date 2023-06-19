50/50 Thursdays
Man hit by car during disturbance on Third Avenue, near Broad Street

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car during a disturbance Friday night on 3rd Avenue, near the intersection of Broad Street.

KPLC reached out to police after receiving a video of the incident.

Patrol officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were originally dispatched to a motor vehicle crash, but instead encountered a “very large disturbance” when they arrived, according to Sgt. Larry Moss.

Once the person who was struck by the vehicle was located, he was transported to a local hospital, Moss said.

The video showed the man kick the car shortly before being hit. It appeared he approached the car again when it sped up.

Two arrests were made at the scene.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

