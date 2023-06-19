LSU fans try to break jello shot record

Omaha, NE (KPLC) - Before and after tonight’s game, LSU fans will be trying to break the jello shot record at “Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina” in Omaha.

Every year, the eatery holds a contest to see which college world series fans will consume the most jello shots throughout the tournament.

Ole Miss fans currently hold the record with more than 18,000 shots bought last year. But this year, after just a few days, Tiger fans are already past the 12,000 mark.

Chad Bodin is an LSU fan who says, “It’s a place to be because everybody wants their name to be up there with the Jell-O shots especially LSU so you have to participate. It’s a thing you have to do when you come here.”

Pat McEvoy is the manager of the establishment says, “You know we love any team that comes. We just know some teams bring the party. Some teams bring dancing in the street kind of party and that’s LSU for sure.”

LSU will face off against Wake Forest tonight at 6 p.m.

