Local judge says all free people should celebrate Juneteenth

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Today marks Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom for African Americans enslaved in this country. It has only been a federal holiday since 2021, so many people are still learning what it’s about and its significance.

Juneteenth signifies June 19th, 1865, when Union General Granger marched into Galveston, Texas and told slaves and slave holders of the Emancipation Proclamation, two and a half years before. And there in Galveston is where the celebration started.

“It’s a big celebration. It’s really the celebration of the freedom of the slaves. It’s really the African American independence day, quite frankly,” said State District Judge Kendrick Guidry.

He is excited Juneteenth is now a federal and state holiday because of its significance.

“Juneteenth now is the longest running holiday for African Americans, usually celebrated over a four day period,” he said.

Guidry admits many people did not know all the slaves were not freed at the same time.

“I wasn’t taught this. I was taught the Emancipation Proclamation freed all the slaves. It did not free all the slaves. It only freed the slaves in the Confederate rebellious states that were fighting against the Union.”

So, he says some slave holding areas were excluded. Today, Guidry says it is something for all free people to celebrate.

“There are a lot of cultures out there, who were mistreated as well. All those groups need to pay attention to that history and evolution,” he said.

Native Americans, and women for example. He says by better understanding each other we become a better society.

“So, I’m inviting everyone, go learn about our culture and maybe you could share some of yours.”

And Guidry says Juneteenth is a reminder, don’t be complacent, remain vigilant and active in order to promote equality and a level playing field.

For more information on Juneteenth and the history surrounding it, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.