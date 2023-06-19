50/50 Thursdays
LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health said a “health standards investigation” has been launched into a mental health facility after an elderly man went missing and later turned up dead.

Police said that Huey P. Kennedy, 79, left the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond on Saturday, June 17, and was then reported missing.

Following a search for Kennedy, police announced he was found dead on Sunday, June 18. Officers added he was discovered near the facility behind a vacant warehouse.

Officials said an investigation was launched into the Oceans Behavioral Hospital. However, no specific details were released about what the investigation involves.

A spokeswoman with the Oceans Behavioral Hospital released the below statement:

Kennedy had been diagnosed with severe dementia, according to police.

Kennedy was in the mental health facility for two and a half weeks, family members said. They said he was being prepared to move to Oak Park Village, a memory loss assisted living facility, and required around-the-clock care.

Authorities haven’t said how Kennedy died.

