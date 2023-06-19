LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health said a “health standards investigation” has been launched into a mental health facility after an elderly man went missing and later turned up dead.

Police said that Huey P. Kennedy, 79, left the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond on Saturday, June 17, and was then reported missing.

Following a search for Kennedy, police announced he was found dead on Sunday, June 18. Officers added he was discovered near the facility behind a vacant warehouse.

Officials said an investigation was launched into the Oceans Behavioral Hospital. However, no specific details were released about what the investigation involves.

A spokeswoman with the Oceans Behavioral Hospital released the below statement:

We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Huey Kennedy, and we extend our sympathies to his family. We were in contact with local law enforcement as they conducted their search and will continue to work with them closely. Any additional questions regarding such can be directed to the Hammond Police Department. We are committed to maintaining a safe and healing environment for all patients. Out of respect for the family, and in compliance with patient privacy laws, we are unable to share any additional details at this time.

Kennedy had been diagnosed with severe dementia, according to police.

Kennedy was in the mental health facility for two and a half weeks, family members said. They said he was being prepared to move to Oak Park Village, a memory loss assisted living facility, and required around-the-clock care.

Authorities haven’t said how Kennedy died.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.