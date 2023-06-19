50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Area dads celebrated on Father’s Day

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s Father’s Day, and being a dad is no easy task, but it can be one of the most rewarding roles you can have.

7News caught up with some Lake Area dads and they share what fatherhood is all about.

What’s one piece of advice your dad told you growing up?

“Always make time for your kids, it’s important,” Chase Hebert said.

“Yeah if you fall down, get back up,” Jason Sanders said.

“Just never take anything lightly, always enjoy every second of every minute,” Nik Duncan said.

What’s the best part about being a dad?

“Watching them grow up,” Hebert said.

“Waking up early to somebody always energetic and hyper,” Duncan said.

What’s the best thing about your dad?

Probably the fact that we both love cooking, he’s the reason I want to be a chef when I grow up and get older,” Kolby Sanders said. “I’m going to actually go to college to become a chef and he’s the whole reason behind that.”

Any advice to future dads?

“You just hope that you do everything right, you teach the best you can and they listen to half of what you teach,” Jesse Alexander said. “Hopefully they don’t take the same paths that I took, I try to teach them better than the path that I took.”

“Just dive in, you’re never ready just start it,” Duncan said. :He was a blessing, an unplanned blessing but we love him to death and he’s made our lives ten times better.”

Happy Father’s Day!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Allen Parish hosts Juneteenth Parade
Allen Parish hosts Juneteenth Parade
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts free dental day
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts free dental day
Local Artist remembered at Historic City Hall
Local Artist remembered at Historic City Hall
Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families
Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families