Lake Area dads celebrated on Father’s Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s Father’s Day, and being a dad is no easy task, but it can be one of the most rewarding roles you can have.

7News caught up with some Lake Area dads and they share what fatherhood is all about.

What’s one piece of advice your dad told you growing up?

“Always make time for your kids, it’s important,” Chase Hebert said.

“Yeah if you fall down, get back up,” Jason Sanders said.

“Just never take anything lightly, always enjoy every second of every minute,” Nik Duncan said.

What’s the best part about being a dad?

“Watching them grow up,” Hebert said.

“Waking up early to somebody always energetic and hyper,” Duncan said.

What’s the best thing about your dad?

Probably the fact that we both love cooking, he’s the reason I want to be a chef when I grow up and get older,” Kolby Sanders said. “I’m going to actually go to college to become a chef and he’s the whole reason behind that.”

Any advice to future dads?

“You just hope that you do everything right, you teach the best you can and they listen to half of what you teach,” Jesse Alexander said. “Hopefully they don’t take the same paths that I took, I try to teach them better than the path that I took.”

“Just dive in, you’re never ready just start it,” Duncan said. :He was a blessing, an unplanned blessing but we love him to death and he’s made our lives ten times better.”

Happy Father’s Day!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.