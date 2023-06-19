First Alert Forecast: We may soon see a change in the hot and dry weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather pattern that has kept us hot, humid and very dry looks to finally change. That is thanks to an upper level low strengthening to our northeast.

Beginning Tuesday we may see a few afternoon showers. The upper-level high that has been keeping us dry and hot will begin to back off. It still may be close enough Tuesday to keep a better coverage of showers and storms to our east. By Wednesday, it should be far enough away where some scattered storms may return, especially if we get help from a nearby disturbance.

This pattern looks to continue through Friday. Like we normally see in the summer, none of those days appear to be a washout, but if you’re spending time outdoors, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky later in the day, or check in with the radar every now and then. The other benefit to that high backing off will be slight lower high temps and heat indices. Daily highs once should fall closer to 90 along I-10 by the late week, though heat indices still could break triple digits for some.

By this weekend the upper level low will gradually lift northeast and weaken, this will allow the high to strengthen and move closer to our area again. This means rain chances will drop to 10% or less over the weekend into early next week.

In the tropics, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Bret, click here for more on that. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 50% over the next week, for a separate system farther east over the Atlantic. None of these pose a threat to SWLA at this time.

