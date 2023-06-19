First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy for Monday, storms returning this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and mostly dry weather is expected to continue for at least one more day as the current weather pattern has not shifted just yet. High temperatures will be warming back into the 90′s with heat indices returning to the 105-110° range. Monday has another excessive heat warning in effect for all parishes, active from 11 AM until 7PM. It is important to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and do not leave pets or small children unattended.

Afternoon conditions Monday (KPLC)

Rain chances will be mostly dry again, with maybe a few stray showers trying to kick up in far northeastern areas, but otherwise the high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the last week will be keeping precipitation away.

High pressure backing off later this week, allowing the potential of storms and showers to return (KPLC)

The pattern begins to change as we move into the week, with the high pressure that has been keeping us dry starting to back off westward. We could see some storm activity as soon as Tuesday evening, with the potential for severe storms on the outlook, and by Wednesday the return of afternoon scattered showers and storms as high pressure gets further away is expected.

A return to more summer-like conditions is expected moving closer to the weekend as this pattern is expected to continue. The return of afternoon showers also mean we will be seeing slightly lowers temperatures and heat indices, landing closer to the 90′s later in the week. The heat index could still get into triple digits for a few places.

In the tropics, we are watching a wave in the Central Atlantic currently producing a cluster of thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 90% over the next week, with it expected to form into a tropical depression or storm later tonight. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead. The next name on the list is Bret.

