50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy for Monday, storms returning this week

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and mostly dry weather is expected to continue for at least one more day as the current weather pattern has not shifted just yet. High temperatures will be warming back into the 90′s with heat indices returning to the 105-110° range. Monday has another excessive heat warning in effect for all parishes, active from 11 AM until 7PM. It is important to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and do not leave pets or small children unattended.

Afternoon conditions Monday
Afternoon conditions Monday(KPLC)

Rain chances will be mostly dry again, with maybe a few stray showers trying to kick up in far northeastern areas, but otherwise the high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the last week will be keeping precipitation away.

High pressure backing off later this week, allowing the potential of storms and showers to return
High pressure backing off later this week, allowing the potential of storms and showers to return(KPLC)

The pattern begins to change as we move into the week, with the high pressure that has been keeping us dry starting to back off westward. We could see some storm activity as soon as Tuesday evening, with the potential for severe storms on the outlook, and by Wednesday the return of afternoon scattered showers and storms as high pressure gets further away is expected.

High pressure backing off later this week, allowing the potential of storms and showers to return
High pressure backing off later this week, allowing the potential of storms and showers to return(KPLC)

A return to more summer-like conditions is expected moving closer to the weekend as this pattern is expected to continue. The return of afternoon showers also mean we will be seeing slightly lowers temperatures and heat indices, landing closer to the 90′s later in the week. The heat index could still get into triple digits for a few places.

In the tropics, we are watching a wave in the Central Atlantic currently producing a cluster of thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 90% over the next week, with it expected to form into a tropical depression or storm later tonight. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead. The next name on the list is Bret.

-Joseph Enk

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Tropical waves moving across the East Atlantic, NO threat to SWLA at this time
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast