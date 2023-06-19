50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating trespassing in Singer area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Singer, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Fielding Williams Rd. area of Singer of multiple reports of trespassers.

Deputies say that locks are being cut from gated roads and that individuals are reportedly entering properties without permission.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on these incidents to please contact them at any of the following numbers:

  • Sheriff’s Office - 337-463-3281
  • Crime Stoppers Hotline with anonymous tips - 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372
  • Text BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777
  • Online Tips - HERE

